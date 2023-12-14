For the fourth time, Trevor Noah is set to host music’s biggest night.

The comedian and former talk show host will host the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and he’s also up for a big award

He’s nominated for Best Comedy Album for his title “I Wish You Would.”

Noah announced the news on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah” Wednesday night.

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” he revealed. “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

For the upcoming event, R&B singer SZA is the lead contender with nine nominations.

Her song “Kill Bill” earned her nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance. Her album“SOS” is up for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album.

The majority of the nominees are women, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo.

Jon Batiste is the only man represented in the categories of Record and Album of the Year.

The Grammys will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on CBS and Paramount+.