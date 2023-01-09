Actress Dolly de Leon, the breakout star of Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winner “Triangle of Sadness” has received Oscar buzz since the movie debuted at Cannes.

De Leon’s performance has also garnered her a nomination at this year’s Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. She’s the very first Filipino to be nominated in this category.

The Manila native said representing her community means “everything” to her.

“It’s opening a lot of doors for other Filipinos who are really struggling and trying to make it here in Hollywood,” she said. “It’s about time we’re represented on the world’s stage.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is a satire/dark comedy about race, class, and gender divides among a group of elites aboard a high-end yacht. When they get shipwrecked on a deserted island, de Leon’s character, who’s a member of the cleaning staff, ends up in a position of power as she has the skills to ultimately survive.

The title is actually in reference to the lines between the two eyebrows, which become more prominent when one gets older. “It’s like a sign of aging,” de Leon explained.

The film also stars include Woody Harrelson and the late-Charlbi Dean.

“Triangle of Sadness” is available to watch now on digital and on demand.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.