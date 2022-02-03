Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams share how you can help the Variety Boys & Girls Club

Actors turned philanthropists Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams join the morning show to discuss their partnership with Shine The Light On.

Formally on “Pretty Little Liars” and “Suits,” Bellisario and Adams have turned their attention away from acting and have shifted toward giving back to the community. The couple have teamed up with the purpose-driven apparel company in order to raise funds for the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Boyle Heights.

For more information visit shinethelighten.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 3, 2022.