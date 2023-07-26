A ring worn by the late Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance has set a record at auction.

The rap legend wore the gold, ruby and diamond crown ring at the MTV Video Music Awards just nine days before he was shot to death in September 1996.

A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring, designed and worn by the late US rapper Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance in 1996, is displayed during a press preview at Sotheby’s in New York City on July 20, 2023. The ring will be auctioned during Sotheby’s third annual Hip-Hop sale on July 25. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The ring was expected to sell for between $200,000 to $300,000 but sold for just over $1 million.

According to Sotheby’s, Shakur designed the ring himself.

Engraved inside it are the words “Pac and Dada 1996,” which is in reference to his girlfriend at the time, Kidada Jones. Jones is the daughter of legendary music producer, Quincy Jones.

The hip-hop legend was shot and killed on Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.

The case recently received media attention after Las Vegas police served a search warrant earlier this month in connection with the killing. No arrests have ever been made. Yet attention on the case, which has seen its share of conspiracy theories, has endured for decades.