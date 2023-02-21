Way before we had channel guides on television screens, people relied heavily on the TV Guide to figure out what they should watch.

At one point, TV Guide Magazine used to be the biggest magazine ever.

Now in the age of on-demand television and streaming, the team behind TV Guide is trying something new. They’re launching a brand new monthly magazine focused on TV streaming platforms.

It’s called TV Insider and it features content from the TV Guide Magazine staff but focuses on more coverage of television programming.

TV Insider’s launch issue will include exclusive photos and an interview with Kiefer Sutherland with a cover story about his new thriller “Rabbit Hole” on Paramount+.

It will also feature a preview of Showtime’s second season of “Yellowjackets” and a chat with “Supernatural” star Misha Collins about his new show “Gotham Knights.”

There’s also a four-page section spotlighting the biggest streaming movies, and “The List,” which features hundreds of the buzziest and best shows.

TV Insider Magazine will be available beginning Feb. 21 on newsstands nationwide and online.