Nev Schulman talked about his show “Catfish: The TV Show.” He said that people are continuing to spend more time online because of the pandemic, and they are seeing a wave of catfishing cases as a result.

Tune in to “Catfish: The TV Show” at 8 p.m. Wednesday on MTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 5, 2022.