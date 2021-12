Porsha Williams talked about her new limited series “Porsha’s Family Matters” and her book “The Pursuit of Porsha,” saying it has been a blessing to have the opportunities she does.

“Porsha’s Family Matters” airs on Bravo. “The Pursuit of Porsha” is available now, and Porsha is having a book signing at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Barnes & Noble at The Grove. Check out Porsha’s Instagram @porsha4real for more details.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 7, 2021.