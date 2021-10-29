Two of Rocks most powerful women team up for a massive tour

Amy Lee from “Evanescence” and Lzzy Hale of “Halestorm” team up for a tour and you can catch them at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Nov. 10.
For tickets, click here.
Doug Kolk reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Doug KolkPosted: / Updated:
