Two of Rocks most powerful women team up for a massive tour

Amy Lee from “Evanescence” and Lzzy Hale of “Halestorm” team up for a tour and you can catch them at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on Nov. 10.

For tickets, click here.

Doug Kolk reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, 2021.

