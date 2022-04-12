Actor Tyler James Williams joined us live to talk about starring in the popular new show, “Abbott Elementary.”

Last week, viewers believed Gregory (Williams) might be going after Ava’s principal job, but we then learn he is actually going after a full time teaching position instead. In the finale, we find out if he actually is becoming full time.

The show has already been renewed for season two and the season one finale airs at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2022.