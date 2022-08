Tylynn Burns shared her nickname “Cry-lynn” and explained the meaning behind it. She also shared details about how she became part of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” and said that she and the rest of the cast are just trying to figure out life in front of the camera.

The first two seasons of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” are available now on HBO Max.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 30, 2022.