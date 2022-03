Actor and Singer Tyrese Gibson joined us live to talk about starring in the new action film, “Morbius.”

The film features biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) trying to cure himself from a rare blood disease. However, when things go wrong, Morbius instead turns himself into a form of vampire.

Marvel’s latest antihero film hits theaters tonight.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.