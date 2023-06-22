How serious are Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk about a billionaire smackdown?

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” UFC President Dana White told TMZ.

White’s comments come after the Meta CEO responded to the Twitter CEO suggestion of a cage match on Wednesday with a simple request.

“Send Me Location,” Zuckerberg said in an Instagram story, featuring a screenshot of Musk’s original challenge.

White noted that Zuck’s line is used by UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He said he’s been “talking and texting” with the two men and claimed they want to throw down in Las Vegas.

The Twitter CEO said on Tuesday that he was “up for a cage match if [Zuckerberg] is,” after hitting back at a post about Meta’s forthcoming Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options,” Musk tweeted.

Another user warned Musk to “be careful,” noting that the Meta CEO “does jiu-jitsu now” and spurring the Twitter CEO’s cage match remark. Zuckerberg reportedly won two medals at a jiu-jitsu tournament last month, according to CNN.

Meta’s upcoming app, which could potentially be named Threads, is the company’s “response to Twitter,” Meta chief product officer Chris Cox told employees earlier this month, The Verge reported.

“We’ve been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run, that they believe that they can trust and rely upon for distribution,” Cox said.

KTLA has reached out to White and UFC for comment and an update on the possible fight and are waiting to hear back.