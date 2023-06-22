The U.S. Coast Guard has found a debris field near the Titanic, as the search continues for the missing Titan submersible.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom broadcaster Channel 5 is planning on airing a documentary about the vessel. It’s titled: “Titanic Sub: Lost At Sea.” It’s set to air at 7 p.m. London time.

The documentary promises to go beyond just news coverage and is set to examine the wider context of the Titan voyage. It’s produced by ITN, which is known for fast-turnaround documentaries in the region.

“This program will chart everything from the exploration itself to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about 5 people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean,” Ian Rumsey, managing director of content for ITN, told Variety. “Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking mean we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

In the meantime, the finding of the debris field could lead to a major breakthrough in the around-the-clock effort.

The Titan submersible was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic. That means the deadline to find and rescue the sub was roughly between 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) and 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday based on estimates the U.S. Coast Guard and the company behind the expedition have provided.

Lost aboard the vessel is pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition. His passengers are a British adventurer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman and former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet.