“United States of Al” canceled after two seasons.

“Somebody Feed Phil” renewed for a 6th season.

Landmark Theaters are closing in Pico.

The stars from “Essex Serpent,” Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, talk with Olivia de Bortoli about their roles in the new film releasing Friday.

Sam Rubin has the latest.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2022.