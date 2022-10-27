It’s no secret fast fashion has taken a toll on Mother Earth.

“They’re producing so much within so little time. What people aren’t realizing, is a lot of these fabrics are going to waste,” Karrueche Tran explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “They’re going into landfills, which tremendously affect our planet.”

Tran is hosting and executive producing a new show called “Upcycle Nation” which can be seen as the antithesis of fast fashion.

“It’s a fashion competition show about repurposing and upcycling old items. A lot of household items and creating new wearable, beautiful pieces,” she revealed. “I hope it influences people to understand the effect (fast fashion) has on our planet and to get creative and work with old garments or old household pieces.”

While some may turn their nose at the concept, the Emmy award winner said the show’s contestants pulled some great looks. Tran even wore upcycled items in the series.



“We had so many talented designers on the show, and they created some beautiful pieces I would absolutely wear,” the “Claws” actress confessed.

“Upcycle Nation” premieres on Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. on Fuse and Fuse+.