Vadhir (Eugenio’s son) joined us to talk about his new action film, “White Elephant.”

When an assassination attempt is witnessed by two cops, Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-marine turned mob enforcer (Michael Rooker), is ordered by his ruthless mob boss (Bruce Willis) to eliminate any and all threats.

With an eager underling out to prove himself, rival gangs making moves and a rising body count, every step Tancredi makes threatens lives, including his own.

The cast consists of Michael Rooker, Bruce Willis, Olga Kurylenko, Vadhir Derbez and John Malkovich.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2022.