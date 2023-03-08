Over the weekend, fans of the Bravo reality show “Vanderpump Rules” were shocked to learn about the cheating scandal involving three cast members: Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

What makes the story more salacious is that Sandoval and Madix were in a relationship for nine years. The pair even bought a home together in Los Angeles.

However, the drama doesn’t stop there.

Other cast members have found themselves involved in this entanglement of sorts, like “Vanderpump Rules” alum Scheana Shay.

Leviss reportedly filed a restraining order against Shay on Tuesday after the pair allegedly got into a confrontation once the affair was made public, according to TMZ.

Shay is good friends with Madix, Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend. The couple has since reportedly broken up due to the infidelity.

Tom Sandoval, left, and Ariana Madix arrive at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It’s not known if the judge granted Leviss’ request. It’s also unclear what happened between Shay and Leviss.

Sandoval, along with castmate Tom Schwartz, is also known in the L.A. restaurant scene. The friends own the West Hollywood hot spot Tom Tom along with the Hollywood establishment Schwartz and Sandy’s.

Fans of the show who have sided with Madix in the matter have been taking to Yelp to slam Schwartz and Sandy’s. Due to the influx of bad reviews, the site has temporarily disabled users to post reviews for the restaurant.



This caused Schwartz and Sandy’s to issue a statement via Instagram.

“In light of the recent news, we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” read the statement. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts, and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

“We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant. We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

The statement concluded with, “Our staff, from the waitresses and bartenders to the cooks and dishwashers, all have had nothing to do with this unfortunate situation. Please take into consideration, that posting negative comments affects more than just the individual you may be upset with. Our goal has always been to create a place where our community can come and enjoy a fun atmosphere with good food and friendly service and we intend to continue to focus on that endeavor. ”