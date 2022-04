Vanessa Kai joined us live with details on Season 2 of The CW’s “Kung Fu.” Vanessa plays Pei-Ling, a spiritual guide.

“Kung Fu” airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. and you can stream the series on The CW app.

Stay up to date with Vanessa by following her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Apri1 6, 2022.