Vanna White won’t be having her final spin on the “Wheel of Fortune” anytime soon.

She has extended her contract for two more years according to Deadline.

This extension will take her through the 2025-2026 season, which means she’ll be working alongside Ryan Seacrest when Pat Sajak retires after this season.

Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from “Wheel of Fortune,” attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The popular game show is currently in its 41st Season and it’ll be the last one for Sajak who announced his retirement plans in June.

Weeks later, it was revealed Seacrest would take over hosting duties.

In this May 14, 2019 file photo, Ryan Seacrest attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

When the “American Idol” host announced the new gig, he expressed excitement about working with White.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” he wrote.

“Wheel of Fortune” has been renewed through Season 45 according to the outlet.