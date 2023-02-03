Reid Scott was cast in the hit HBO series “Veep” back in 2012 and it has been a fan favorite ever since.

Scott told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that he would totally be down to do a reboot if it ever came up, but sadly it has not as of recently. The actor did relay, though, that every time it has come up that everybody from the cast seems to be “100% in on the idea.”

Now the actor can be seen in the indie film “Who Invited Charlie,” which is about a family who is trying to do their best in a post-pandemic world, and in the midst of it all, an unlikely guest from the past appears back into their life.

“This was a bunch of friends getting together to make a movie that we wanted to make and we’re really proud of it,” he revealed.

“Who Invited Charlie” is playing at the Laemmle Monica Film Center beginning Feb. 3 and it will also be available to watch on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 3, 2023.