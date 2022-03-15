Vella Lovell promotes NBC’s ‘Mr. Mayor.’

Actress Vella Lovell joined us live to promote the return of NBC’s sitcom “Mr. Mayor.”

Season 2 kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Mr. Mayor” is a workplace comedy, focusing on the relationships within an incredible ensemble. The show “celebrates L.A.” As chief of staff, Mikaela (Vella Lovell) has learned to appreciate both the city and the work of keeping it running. She remains empowered to follow her ambition and do good by the people.

The creative comedy pedigree from the cast to producers (including Tina Fey and Robert Carlock) gives fans the perfect half-hour of laugh-out-loud entertainment.

