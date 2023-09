Vibee president Harvey Cohen discusses their new immersive experiences for concert goers that aim to create a more intimate fan-to-artist experience. Cohen highlights two upcoming music adventures: Tiesto in Cabo San Lucas and Lionel Richie’s luxury weekend celebration at Atlantis Paradise Island. KTLA viewers can enjoy an exclusive deal using discount code “KTLA20.”

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 10, 2023.