Vicki Gunvalson is making her way back to TV for “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2.”

Current cast members of the show include Vicki, Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong, who will all travel together.

Season 2 will premiere with an all-new all-star cast from New York, Beverly Hills, Orange County, and Atlanta.