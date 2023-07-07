Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Video has surfaced of the altercation between Britney Spears and the security guard of NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama.

In the video obtained by TMZ, you can see Spears walking briskly up to Wembanyama, as he and his posse are steps away from the Catch restaurant inside the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

You can hear her say “Sir, Sir,” as she attempted to get the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick’s attention.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer tapped Wembanyama on the left shoulder and was slapped away by the security guard. It can even be heard on the video.

The security guard didn’t look back when doing this.

A loud “oh” can be heard from the crowd of people. Someone even yelled out, “That’s Britney Spears!”

The video shows similarities to the pop star’s version of the event that unfolded on Wednesday night, though she did not fall down as she previously indicated.

She called the incident “traumatic” and “super embarrassing.”

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them,” she stated. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

Wembanyama claimed he didn’t even know it was the pop icon until he got back to his hotel room.

He claimed Spears grabbed him from behind, not the shoulder, but added that he was unaware that it was Spears trying to get his attention. The video shows that Spears tapped, not grabbed, the hoops star.

“I thought it was no big deal, and then the security of this person said it was Britney Spears,” the French basketball star said. “First I was like, ‘No, you’re joking,’ but it turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn’t know because I never saw her face, I just kept walking straight.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell KTLA 5 that the investigation into the alleged battery of the Spears has concluded and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”