Viola Davis is inching closer to EGOT status, the feat of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Davis already has an Oscar, Emmy and two Tony awards. Now, she’s nominated for a Grammy.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced she was nominated under the category of Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording. She earned this spot for the narration of her memoir “Finding Me.”

In 2001 she won her first Tony for her role in “King Hedley II.” She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the 2016 Denzel Washington film “Fences.” In 2015, she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress for her highly-acclaimed role in ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.”

If “The Woman King” star takes home the award, she’ll be in good company. Only 17 people have achieved EGOT status. Among them are Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rota Moreno and Jennifer Hudson.

We’ll know if Davis will earn the big honor on Grammy night, Feb. 5, 2023, broadcasted on CBS.