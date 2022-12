Film critic Scott “Movie” Mantz is ranking his top five Christmas movies for grownups this holiday season, and “Violent Night” is coming in at No. 4.

“Violent Night” is a new film this Christmas season, as it just hit theaters in December, but Mantz says it is a must-see fun and a clever movie that will not disappoint.

“It’s ‘Die Hard’ meets ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ and it totally works,” reveals the critic.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 20, 2022.