Vivica A. Fox stars in the LifeTime Movie Network “The Wrong High School Sweetheart,” a Valentine’s Day thriller based on the reunion of two high school crushes that results in catastrophe.

“The Wrong High School Sweetheart” premieres at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 on LMN.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 3, 2022.