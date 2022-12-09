Vivica A. Fox is booked and busy but she couldn’t say no to starring in a contemporary twist to a holiday classic produced by one of the sexiest men alive.

Fox stars in VH1’s “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol,” which is executive produced by Idris Elba and consists of many well-known names.

“When I heard it was executive produced by him, I said ‘Oh yes, let’s go!’ Then it just kept getting better, because then they said your costars are going to be the beautiful Ashanti, Robin Givens and Eva Marcille,” Fox explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The “Kill Bill” star plays one of the “ghosts” from the Charles Dickens classic, but it’s a bit different from the original story.

“Usually in this type of movie, you get to see the ghosts of past, present and future. All three of us show up together and we bring some sister spirits. I played Bastia, who is basically the spirit of wisdom and the backbone of the sister spirits. Robin Givens plays Zara, the spirit of compassion, and Eva plays Zero, the spirit of service.”

Fox also touted the movie’s special effects as a must-see.

“There’s a lot of special effects, which makes this update new and magical,” she gushed.

“A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” premieres on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1.