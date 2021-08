Renowned voice actor Tara Strong joined us live to discuss what it’s like voicing so many iconic animated characters.

Tara currently voices Kitty Fairy and Mama Box in Season 2 of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and Miss Minutes in “Loki.”

Both seasons of “Gabby’s Dollhouse” are now streaming on Netflix.

The first season of “Loki” is now streaming on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 19, 2021.