Two-time Emmy Award winning songwriter and actress Vonda Shepard is fresh off the release of her new album Red Light, Green Light. She joined KTLA to perform a song, “Shine Your Light,” from the album ahead of her July 13 set at Vibrato Grill Jazz in Los Angeles. For more information visit vondashepard.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on July 9, 2023.