Award-winning singer and songwriter Vonda Shepard said it is unfathomable that “Ally McBeal” came out 25 years ago. She shared that it was a great experience and the exposure of her music on the show was an amazing gift to her life and career.

Vonda also shared details about her new album “Red Light, Green Light” and said that the pandemic was very conducive to her being able to focus on her music.

She said life can be very distracting and the extra time during the pandemic allowed her to express the feelings she was having about the world through music.

“Red Light, Green Light” is available now.

You can purchase the CD at VondaShepard.com and stream it on all platforms.