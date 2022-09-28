Figment, a purple dinosaur, featured in the Journey Into Imagination attraction at Epcot, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort, will be getting a movie.

Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey, will produce the film.

Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who previously worked on the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” will serve as writers for this movie, Deadline reported.

A devoted fanbase loves the Figment character even though his presence at Walt Disney World hasn’t always been strong. Fans protested each time park officials tried to remove or decrease Figment’s presence in the park, Deadline reported.

Guests who want to get acquainted with Figment before the movie comes out will have a chance to meet him by the end of 2023 at Walt Disney World, Disney Parks announced on Twitter.