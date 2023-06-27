James Gunn and DC Studios have found their new Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the upcoming film “Superman: Legacy.” (Getty Images)

James Gunn and DC Studios have found their new Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the upcoming film, “Superman: Legacy.”

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are set to play the iconic couple in the latest retelling of Superman’s story, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Audiences may know Brosnahan from her Emmy-winning role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The lesser-known Corenswet has appeared in projects like “Pearl,” “The Politician” and “Look Both Ways.”

“Superman: Legacy” will be Corenswet’s first leading role in a major studio film, a part once held by British actor Henry Cavill, who was relieved of his duty’s as the Man of Steel when Gunn was named the new DC Studios head.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios searched extensively for the next generation of actors to play the iconic comic book couple. Gunn, who is slated to direct the new film, and Peter Safran, who serves as co-chairperson of DC Studios alongside Gunn, announced the project at the beginning of the year.

Insiders told Deadline that Corenswet and Brosnahan auditioned in front of Gunn and Safran in full costume and makeup for the role.

Both actors had closed test deals that expired in two business weeks, a move that signaled that all parties wanted the parts to be filled before a potential SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Deadline.

SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents more than 160,000 entertainment and media professionals, could potentially set up picket lines if it’s unable to reach a deal with the AMPTP, the association that represents the major motion picture studios.

The current SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Agreement with the AMPTP expires at midnight Friday.

As for when the new Superman and Lois Lane will be introduced to the world, dates are still up in the air since Warner Bros. has not publicly stated if it plans to attend San Diego Comic-Con next month.

The yearly convention often serves as the soft launching point for the largest franchises in TV and film, with studios often attending to officially announce new projects and the actors chosen to portray the beloved roles.

With the casting of Superman and Lois Lane complete, Gunn is expected to look for actors to play Lex Luthor, Superman’s arch-nemesis and other supporting characters like Clark Kent’s friend, Jimmy Olsen.

“Superman: Legacy” is slated to debut worldwide on July 11, 2025.