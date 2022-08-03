Warner Bros. has decided to shelve “Batgirl,” despite the DC Comics film being largely completed, according to the NY Post.

“Batgirl,” which stars Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brenden Fraser, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, had begun screening with test audiences ahead of a planned late-2022 release on HBO Max.

The NY Post says the tests were so poorly received that the studio decided to cut its losses to protect the DC brand.

‘Batgirl’s’ budget was estimated to be anywhere from $70 million, to more than $100 million.

“They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” a source told the Post.

Warner Bros. has not commented on the report.