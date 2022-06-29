We know Steph Curry has the shot, but now he has the mic.

Weeks after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship and Curry was awarded the Finals MVP, the baby-faced assassin is set to be the host of this year’s ESPYS.

“July 20 we live!! @espn @ABCnetwork,” the 34-year-old tweeted Wednesday afternoon. It’ll be the four-time NBA champ’s first time hosting a major award show.

“Get your popcorn ready, this is gonna [sic] be fun,” the Warriors tweeted in response to the news.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” said Curry in a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

Curry’s also up for three ESPYS himself: Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, Best Record-Breaking Performance, and Best NBA Player. The Warriors are up for the Best Team.

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90. They clinched their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Curry led the way with a game-high 34 points. He was named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

Curry also had other huge wins this season.

He surpassed Ray Allen for the most career three-pointers made in NBA history. He won his first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award after scoring 50 points and getting a record 16 three-pointers. He also won the inaugural Magic Johnson Trophy as MVP of the Western Conference finals.

The ESPYS will air live on Wednesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. PT on ABC.