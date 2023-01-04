The “Elvis” movie is back in the building to celebrate the King of Rock ‘and ‘n’ Roll’s birthday.

On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theaters for a free screening on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday.

The treat is courtesy of Warner Bros. to not only celebrate the big day but to also further the film’s campaign for awards season.

The screenings will take place in 10 cities across the United States and Canada.

For those in Los Angeles, you can catch the show at the AMC in Burbank at 4 p.m. Tickets are free, but they are on a first-come, first-served basis.

For all other locations, showtime starts at 5 p.m.

Atlanta, GA: AMC Phipps Plaza

Chicago, IL: AMC River East 21

Dallas, TX: AMC NorthPark 15

Kansas City, KS: AMC Town Center 20, Leawood

New York, NY: AMC Loews 34th Street

San Francisco, CA: AMC Metreon

Toronto, ONT: Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Vancouver, BC: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Presley’s Memphis home Graceland will also host a special screening at 2:00 p.m. in the estate’s Guest House Theater for fans in town for the King’s birthday celebration. Tickets will be available here.

The show will also include a special introduction from Luhrmann and actor Austin Butler, who portrayed Presley in the film.