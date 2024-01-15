Television’s biggest stars will shine on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards which, due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, were moved to 2024.

L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is your home for live, local coverage from the red carpet starting at 2 p.m. Pacific with Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes.

If you don’t have an antenna, cable, or satellite service, you can still watch the red carpet event for free through KTLA 5’s streaming app, KTLA+.

KTLA+ can be installed on all Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices, and select Samsung Smart TVs. You can also stream KTLA 5 24/7 on YouTube TV.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Anthony Anderson will host. It will be telecast live on the Fox network starting at 5 p.m. Pacific, and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Now with a TV-themed name, downtown LA’s Peacock Theater, formerly the Microsoft Theater and the Nokia Theatre, has been the go-to home for the Emmys since 2008.

Others appearing on the show stage as presenters and in other roles include Quinta Brunson and Pedro Pascal, who are both also nominees for multiple Emmys, along with Jodie Foster, Jenna Ortega, Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.