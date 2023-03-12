Hollywood will celebrate the magic of the movies tonight with the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Join KTLA’s Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson for a special, star-studded broadcast, Live From the Oscars, starting at 1 p.m. The show will feature interviews with A-List celebrities, analysis of the top categories, and unique insights into the hottest fashions on the red carpet (which is champagne-colored this year).

You can watch Live From the Oscars from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. right here on KTLA.com and streaming on the KTLA+ apps for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Los Angeles television viewers can watch Live from the Oscars on KTLA 5 over the air or through their satellite/cable provider.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Academy Awards for the third time and the first time since 2018.

The 10 movies vying for best picture are: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “Women Talking.”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in with a leading 11 nominations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.