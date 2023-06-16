Some big stars are set to be honored on Friday night for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

The awards “recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.”

KTLA 5 is celebrating the winners with a special hosted by Sam Rubin and Megan Henderson. The 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards – A Salute to the Winners will be streaming on KTLA+ and KTLA.com on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. and will repeat over the weekend as well.

It will also be streamed on the Critics Choice YouTube channel.