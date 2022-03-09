Watch Steve-O live at the Novo in Downtown L.A.

Jackass’ Steve-O joined the morning show to share some scars he has collected due to the wild stunts he has filmed in the past. He also shares his excitement and the struggle he has faced completing 14 years of sobriety.

Steve-O also announced his stand-up comedy tour, “The Bucket List.” The live comedy shows kick off March 10 at the Novo in downtown L.A. but if you can’t make that you can tune in to Steve-O’s weekly podcast, “Steve-O’s Wild Ride.” To purchase tickets to “The Bucket List,” you can visit steveo.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 9, 2022.