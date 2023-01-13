Awards season is in full swing and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars in TV and film are set to hit the red carpet for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded gala, which will be broadcast live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson will be live on the red carpet talking to some of the nominees.

Tune in to KTLA 5 and KTLA.com starting at 2 p.m. with red carpet coverage right after the L.A. Clippers game. Then stay to watch the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. at 4 p.m. PST, with a replay at 7:00 p.m.