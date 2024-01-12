The biggest names in Hollywood will gather in Santa Monica on Sunday evening for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, and L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 is bringing you exclusive live coverage from the red carpet.

Join KTLA’s Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes from Barker Hanger, the site of this year’s gala, as they talk with presenters, the nominees, and other celebrities.

How to watch

Live from the Critics Choice Awards airs on L.A.’s Very Own KTLA 5 over-the-air and cable.

If you don’t have an antenna, cable, or satellite service, you can still watch the red carpet event for free through KTLA 5’s streaming app, KTLA+, and on KTLA.com.

KTLA+ can be installed on all Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices, and select Samsung Smart TVs. You can also stream KTLA 5 24/7 on YouTube TV.

The Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast nationwide on The CW from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Pacific/7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Eastern. It will not be streaming on KTLA 5.

Watch Live from the Critics Choice Awards on KTLA 5, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023.

About the Awards Show

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will be hosted by Chelsea Handler. The awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

As previously announced, “Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders, earning a record-breaking 18 nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for SeeHer award recipient America Ferrera, and Best Young Actor/Actress for Ariana Greenblatt. The “Barbie” soundtrack also garnered an impressive 3 Best Song nominations for “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” and “What Was I Made For.” Also up for Best Picture are “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” which each garnered an outstanding 13 nominations, along with “Killers of the Flower Moon” which collected 12 nominations. Rounding out the Best Picture category are “American Fiction,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Saltburn,” “The Color Purple” and “The Holdovers”.

Margot Robbie will present the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, while James Mangold will take the stage to honor Harrison Ford with the Career Achievement Award. Additional presenters include Abigail Spencer, Angela Bassett, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Madekwe, Awkwafina, Bella Ramsey, Brendan Fraser, Carla Gugino, Daniel Levy, David Duchovny, David Oyelowo, Donald Faison, Gael García Bernal, Giacomo Gianniotti, Jason Segel, Jenny Slate, Jessica Williams, John Krasinski, Jon Cryer, Kaley Cuoco, Ke Huy Quan, Mandy Moore, Meg Ryan, Natasha Lyonne, Nicholas Braun, Oprah Winfrey, Phil Dunster, Ramy Youssef, Sandra Oh and Vanessa Morgan.