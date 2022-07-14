“Entourage” has been off the air for over a decade, but fans are still holding out hope for a reboot.

“I’ve been touring around doing stand-up comedy, I can tell you in real-time that people miss the show and they ask me about it all the time ‘when are we going to do a reboot?'” explained Jeremy Piven, who famously played hot-headed talent agent Ari Gold. “We all miss each other.”

With the Primetime Emmy awards just around the corner, Piven who has won four awards himself, offered some advice to this year’s nominees. “Enjoy the moment. Be prepared. You won’t think your name is going to get called and it might, so just kind of be prepared,” the comedian said. “Have some bullet points of what you want to say if you get lucky and have an incredible time and be grateful.”

When it comes to shows he’s a fan of, Piven didn’t hesitate to list off “Luther,” “Stranger Things,” and “Winning Time.”

Fans who miss seeing Piven on the small-screen, can catch his stand-up act in-person. He’ll be at the Irvine Improv on July 15 and July 16.

