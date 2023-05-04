Day 3 of the Writers Guild strike is underway and Amanda Kloots from”The Talk” is among the many who have walked off the job in solidarity with those on the picket lines.

The daytime talk show has stopped production this week because of the demonstration.

“We are on strike, supporting the union,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

“Everybody’s out of work, and I think, we’re all just hoping that they can come together and get to a decision as soon as possible so everybody can get back to work,” she said.

According to Deadline, the show will air previously recorded “fresh episodes.”

In the meantime, the best-selling author has penned her first children’s book based on a conversation with her young son, Elvis.

It’s called “Tell Me Your Dreams” and it was inspired by one bedtime conversation with the four-year-old.

“One night he didn’t want to go to bed yet so I said ‘Do you want me to tell you the kind of dream you’re going to have tonight?’ So I started incorporating everything that he loved and then he started interacting with me and telling me the things he wanted to do,” she revealed.

Kloots said it’s a great way for children to “believe in their dreams, to dream, to be excited about going to bed.”

The Broadway dancer also makes sure to include her late husband, Nick Cordero, in her talks with their son about dreams.

“Part of my creating dreams for Elvis every night was that this was an adventure he got to go on with his dad. I wasn’t a part of it. It was his time with his father,” she said. “After writing this book, I realized this was a great way for any parent or anyone reading a book to a child to incorporate those that we lost in our lives. You can create these dreams to meet up with these people.”

Cordero passed away in 2020 from COVID-19.

“Tell Me Your Dreams” is available wherever books are sold.

To support local bookstores, click on the link in her Instagram bio.