Tyrone Jackson is the new face of late night with his talk show “After Midnight” which is syndicated in FOX and ABC stations around the country.

The bestselling amazon.com author is also the founder of “The Wealthy Investor,” where he teaches people about the stock market trading and investing.

His show “After Midnight” can be found here. For more information on “The Wealthy Investor,” Click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA news at 10 P.M. on January 15, 2022.