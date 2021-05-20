‘We’re back’: Bette Midler confirms ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ coming to Disney+ in fall 2022

The Sanderson sisters are seen in a still image from the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” (Credit: Disney)

They’re preparing to put a spell on you, again.

Nearly 30 years after first enthralling filmgoers with magic, enchantment, humor and song, the iconic Sanderson Sisters from the popular 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” will return to the screen in Fall 2022.

That revelation came Thursday from star Bette Meddler, finally giving the sequel’s release a firm timetable.

“Hocus Pocus 2” will debut on the digital streaming platform Disney+, something first confirmed in March 2020.

Disney revealed in 2019 that the sequel was in development and the original stars — Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — were all returning. Beyond that, few other details were released about the eagerly-anticipated project.

Then, last week, actress Thora Birch — who was just 11 years old when the original “Hocus Pocus” came out — hinted at a 2022 release date and her own involvement. Birch is now 39.

2022 will be “Mah-velous! “. pic.twitter.com/OpOFXaGUbK — Thora Birch (@1107miss) May 14, 2021

While “Hocus Pocus” was released to mixed reviews, it has gone on to become a cult classic and a yearly must-view for many people around Halloween.

Midler, Parker and Najimy starred as the Sanderson sisters, murderous witches from the 17th century who were accidentally reawakened by unknowing kids in the 1990s when one of them lit the Black Flame Candle.

From left to right, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker. (From the original “Hocus Pocus” trailer)

In the first film, the sisters had to get used to seeing things like a lighter, a vacuum cleaner and vehicles. No word yet how they’ll interact with children today, or the current reality of smartphones, driver-less cars and social media.

The sequel is still in pre-production, according to IMDb.