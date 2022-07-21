Once again, actor Eric McCormack is cohosting the annual Lead with Love Project Angel Food telethon alongside KTLA’s Jessica Holmes.

“Jessica and I together, the chemistry that we have on this telethon every year, that’s going to be radioactive,” exclaimed the “Will & Grace” star. “It is two hours of a lot of live fun.”

“Project Angel Food has grown and grown to be something that is all Los Angeles. We’re taking care of all of our neighbors that are vulnerable and, in a lot of cases, invisible,” McCormack explained. “We’re doing it bigger and better. Last year we raised a million dollars for their operating costs.”

McCormack and his wife, Janet Holden, got involved with the charity when the couple first moved to Los Angeles. They wanted to give back to their “new adopted home.” Pretty soon Holden became a driver then ended up on the charity’s board. “It became very personal and stayed personal for us,” he said. “As the job has gotten bigger, it’s stayed close to home for us.”

Since premiering in 2020, Lead with Love has raised $2 million for Project Angel Food’s vital work of feeding critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County.

Founded in 1989, the organization strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of ill people by delivering medically tailored meals with care and compassion directly to their homes.

More than 2,500 clients are fed daily, with over 1.2 million meals delivered each year by Project Angel Food, which has a Four-Star Charity Navigator rating and has been declared an essential service by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Other celebrities appearing at the telethon are 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominees Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbot Elementary” and Henry Winkler of “Barry,” Sharon Stone, Whoopi Goldberg, Eugene Levy, and Oprah Winfrey.

There will also be music from Josh Groban, Sarah McLachlan, Pat Benatar, Deborah Gibson, and Five for Fighting, among many other talented musicians who will perform at KTLA’s studios in Hollywood.

The Lead with Love telethon benefiting Project Angel Food is July 23 at 7 p.m. on KTLA.

You can donate to the charity here.