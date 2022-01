A teacher at a middle school in Redlands was arrested Friday for the sexual abuse of a student that began when the boy was 12 years old, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.

The teacher, 52-year-old Joseph Nardella of Highland, taught at Clement Middle School in Redlands while the now 18-year-old victim was a student there, according to the Sheriff's Department. The school district has placed Nardella on administrative leave.