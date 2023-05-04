After 10 years in West Hollywood, Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Pump will be closing its doors.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum explained the eatery will close on July 5.

The restaurant sits on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and N Roberston Boulevard and was featured in scenes of the Bravo hit “Vanderpump Rules.”

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” read Vanderpump’s statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

The reality star revealed that the cause for the closure was the high cost of rent.

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

Sources tell TMZ that the rent was close to a million dollars a year.

Soaring rent is reportedly what caused Vanderpump, and her husband Ken, to close their Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca.

The couple still has restaurants, Sur and TomTom, which are close to the area.

“We look forward to welcoming you all to TomTom & Sur in the months following! Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together,” the statement concluded.

The Vanderpumps are also reportedly doing business with Caesars in Las Vegas for at least two restaurants in Sin City.