Sam Rubin, KTLA’s entertainment host has been on the Scenic Eclipse cruise sailing along the west coast and today they are cruising through Astoria, Oregon.

Rubin sat down with Jason Flesher, the Director of Expeditions, and spoke about the adventures that happen off the ship and where you cant get anywhere else.

“I think it’s really interesting, it’s not just what’s on the ship, it’s where the ship goes,” said Rubin.

One adventure, in particular, is taking it down south to Antarctica. Most ships can rarely take the trip down to the icy terrain but the ship’s ice class rating, stability, and speed allow it to get to further places and more places.

All though the views are beautiful from the ship, there is nothing like getting out on the land. Flesher explained how traveling on larger cruise ships kind of hinder the off ship experience.

“Your large ships will go to Antarctica and they’re just ship cruising, your a couple of miles off the coast, you’re really not seeing the wildlife and you truly not experiencing Antarctica,” said Flesher. “Because you haven’t touched Antarctica, you haven’t put your foot on the continent itself to truly get the seventh continent.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2022.